The Maine Warden Service is asking for help locating the owner of a black Ford F-150 pickup truck after a moose was shot and left alongside a road in Fort Fairfield.

Wardens say the moose cow was shot through the neck along the Lundy Road, which is about three-quarters of a mile north of the McNamee Road on Route 1A. The Lundy Road goes to the U.S./ Canadian border.



The dead animal was found by border patrol agents around 11:30 Wednesday night, Nov. 3 and was reported to the Warden Service early the next morning.

Agents said they were able to capture several photos of what appears to be a black four-door Ford F-150 pickup as it "drove down over some slash" (a swampy area overgrown with brush) and onto the Lundy Road at around 5:35 Wednesday evening. According to the Warden Service, that was about the same time the moose was shot. The truck had black rims and a tonneau cover.

Maine Warden Service

The public is asked to help identify the person responsible for killing the moose

The Maine Warden Service is asking anyone who might have any information about the pickup truck or the dead moose to contact Maine Operation Game Thief at 1-800-ALERT-US. All callers remain anonymous and are never required to testify in court.

Operation Game Thief is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to a conviction in the case.

Maine Operation Game Thief is a nonprofit organization that works closely with patrol departments and other initiatives in Maine to help stop poachers and those without respect for Maine's wildlife.