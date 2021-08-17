Maine 10 Year Old in Critical Condition After Monday ATV Crash
According to WGME, a ten-year-old boy from Turner, Maine was airlifted to Maine medical center Monday afternoon following an ATV crash.
Reports indicate that the accident happened around 1 PM on Monday afternoon in Turner. The boy was reportedly riding without a helmet when he lost control and the ATV rolled over him.
The boy is still listed in critical condition and the crash remains under investigation. We will keep this story updated as information becomes available.
