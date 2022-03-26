10 Amazing Taylor Hawkins Quotes

The music world is in mourning after Foo Fighters announced the tragic death of drummer Taylor Hawkins last night (March 25).

“The Foo Fighters family is devastated by the tragic and untimely loss of our beloved Taylor Hawkins,” the band said in a statement. “His musical spirit and infectious laughter will live on with all of us forever. Our hearts go out to his wife, children and family, and we ask that their privacy be treated with the utmost respect in this unimaginably difficult time.”

The cause of the 50-year-old's death has not yet been disclosed. And though he left us way too soon, he left us with a lot to remember him by, including his own words. Take a look at ten of the most amazing quotes from Hawkins over the years below. You can also watch his last performance with Foo Fighters here.