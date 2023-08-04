1 in 2 Million Blue Lobster Landed

The odds of catching a blue lobster is reported to be 1 in 2 million. The captain and crew aboard the F/V Michael Alan might want to be buying a Mega Millions lottery ticket, as they landed a blue lobster the other day, fishing out of Bernard/Bass Harbor.

The F/V Michael Alan is captained by Pat Hanley

The odds of catching an albino, or cotton candy lobster are said to be 1 in 100 million. The odds of catching a yellow lobster, calico lobster or orange lobster are supposed to be 1in 30 million.

