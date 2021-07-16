Zsa Zsa Gabor Was Laid to Rest Five Years After Her Death

Why did it take five years for Zsa Zsa Gabor to be laid to rest?

On December 18, 2016, the Hollywood golden age actress passed away from heart failure at the age of 99. On Tuesday (July 19) she was finally laid to rest five years later in the most appropriate and lavish way for the starlet.

Following her death, she was cremated. Now, 3/4 of her ashes were sent to her home country of Hungary, as she wanted to be interred there. The other remaining 1/4 of her ashes will reside in Los Angeles. The majority of Gabor's ashes were treated to a first-class flight with all of the fixings, she even had her own seat.

Gabor's ninth and final husband told Reuters about the experience and her final wishes.

“She was first class, she had her own seat and she had her passport, everything there. It was her last trip, she always used to go first class, she had her Champagne, caviar,” Frédéric Prinz von Anhalt told the outlet.

Von Anhalt and his late wife took the transatlantic flights to London, followed by Germany before arriving in Budapest. He revealed that she wanted a "celebration of life, not a funeral." She was buried in a capital city cemetery in a ceremony that featured yellow and pink roses with a gypsy band performing.

“She did a lot for Hungarians, be it for those who fled after the 1956 uprising, or during the polio epidemic, and she did not do those things because she wanted to get into the news,” von Anhalt said of his late wife.

Gabor has appeared in over thirty films and is best known for Moulin Rouge and Lili.