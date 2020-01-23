Welcome to PopCrush's Daily Break! Here's a breakdown of today's hottest pop culture and lifestyle stories as heard on PopCrush Nights, airing across the country. Check out Zayn Malik's inspiring donation, "Adulting 101" classes and more, below!

Zayn Malik Donates $13,000 Donation to Young Girl's Cancer Treatment Fund

The world just got a little bit more positive for 5-year-old Caitlin Robinson, who has been battling high-risk neuroblastoma since her diagnosis in April 2019. Pop star Zayn Malik made a $13,000 donation to Robinson's GoFundMe account, where the girl's family is trying to raise money to send Robinson to Barcelona for a life-saving treatment that isn't currently available in the United Kingdom or the United States. (via Daily Mail)

‘Adulting 101’ Class Offers Students Practical Skills for Life

A group of students in Round Rock, Texas are learning some basic life skills to help them face the real world. The class, "Adulting 101," allows students to learn how to cook, create a resume, handle finances and much more. Librarian Debbie Chavez of Cedar Ridge High School was the first to get the wheels turning when she talked to some aids about how they wished they had learned some practical life skills before they were handed a diploma. (via Klove)

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey Confirms He Only Eats One Meal Per Day

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey would rather not spend a large portion of his day eating. Instead of eating three to six recommended meals, Dorsey says he only eats one meal a day between the hours of 6:30 pm and 9 pm. When the businessman does eat, his meal consists of a protein, such as chicken or fish, and vegetables. He sometimes treats himself to a small dessert that typically only consists of mixed berries, dark chocolate or a glass of red wine to top off the night. When asked about how this has changed his lifestyle, he explains that he's much more focused. (via People)

Jennifer Lopez and Shakira's Reported Super Bowl Halftime Show Set List



Talk show hosts on Despierta America believe they got their hands on the set list for the Super Bowl Halftime Show! JLo will allegedly sing "Get Right" and "Waiting for Tonight" while Shakira will sing "She Wolf" and "Powerful."

But wait, there's more! The set list leaves opportunities for some amazing features, possibly including Maluma, Ja Rule, Pitbull, Wyclef Jean, Beyonce, Anuel AA and more! While all of this is just speculation, we can't wait to see what Shakira and Jenny from the Block have in store for us! (via US Hola)

Has TikTok Gone Too Far?



Caroline Majcher, an 18-year-old from Canada, posted a video on social media app TikTok joking about how shocked she was to find out guys didn't know “that girls eat their tampon after they’re done with it to reabsorb all the blood that they just lost.” Soon after posting the said video, it went viral and other girls on TikTok posted their own versions of the same video. To try and one-up the girls, male users of TikTok used the platform to claim that their testicles have taste buds and they can detect flavors.

Dr. Death Podcast Chronicles Medical Malpractice

