Now, this sounds like fun! Maine is putting on its second annual "Backyard Campout Weekend" to celebrate National Parks and Recreation Month. This event is a great way for families to enjoy the great outdoors...right in their own backyard. And the cool thing is, everyone will be backyard camping all over the state, all at the same time!
If you are going to camp out in your backyard, make sure you enter the Tent/Campsite Decorating Contest. one lucky Maine camper and their family will win a Whitewater rafting trip on the Kennebec River and two nights lodging at Adventure Bound. No registration is required...and all you have to do to enter is post a picture of your tent or campsite on Facebook or Instagram with the hashtag: #mainebackyardcampout2021
You don't need to spend a ton of money on a fancy tent or equipment to be involved in this fun family event. Get the vibe of the Backyard Campout Weekend here:
Here are the participating Parks and Rec departments around the state that are participating in the contest and the Maine Backyard Camping Weekend:
Auburn Parks & Recreation
Berwick Recreation
Brunswick Parks & Recreation
Buxton Recreation
Cape Elizabeth Community Services
Easton Recreation
Glenburn Parks & Recreation
Gray Recreation
Houlton Parks & Recreation
Mars Hill Recreation
North Berwick Recreation
North Yarmouth
Portland Parks & Recreation
Scarborough Community Services
South Portland Parks & Recreation
Standish Parks & Recreation
Teens To Trails
Topsham Parks & Recreation
Town of York Parks & Recreation – Mount Agamenticus Conservation
Windham Parks & Recreation
Winslow Parks & Recreation
York Parks & Recreation
