You Can Watch Stephen King Read From His New Book On Thursday

The most famous person from Maine is back with a scary new book, and he would like to read some of it to you!

Stephen King is the author of more than seventy books, all of them worldwide bestsellers, and many as we all know, have been turned into successful and entertaining films and television shows.

This Thursday at 1pm, on YouTube, Stephen King will read an entire chapter from his latest novel “Fairy Tale” where Charlie Reade, is a seventeen-year-old boy who inherits the keys to a parallel world where good and evil are at war.

Simon & Schuster describes the book in King’s words:

“Early in the Pandemic, King asked himself: “What could you write that would make you happy?” “As if my imagination had been waiting for the question to be asked, I saw a vast deserted city—deserted but alive. I saw the empty streets, the haunted buildings, a gargoyle head lying overturned in the street. I saw smashed statues (of what I didn’t know, but I eventually found out). I saw a huge, sprawling palace with glass towers so high their tips pierced the clouds. Those images released the story I wanted to tell.”

Below, you can watch Stephen King read a chapter from the book on Thursday.

“Fairy Tale” will be released on Tuesday, September 6. Get ready for a long summer read, it clocks in at a whopping 608 pages!

To give you an idea of the depth of his work, one woman went through the painstaking ordeal of ranking all of his books in tiers, which is no easy feat!