You Can Rent A Whole Maine Ski Mountain

As we have spent the last year dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic, we have seen a huge increase in people participating in outdoor activities. For example, when government restrictions closed nearly every indoor entertainment venue in the spring of 2020, thousands of people flocked to the state’s hiking trails and parks.

Winter activities were no exception. More people than ever have taken to snowmobiling, snowshoeing, tubing, skiing, and snowboarding.

And, fortunately for us, we have several great ski areas and tubing parks in the State of Maine.

If you’ve got some cash and you want to impress your friends, you can rent an entire ski area!

According to Only In Your State, and confirmed through an email from their events department, you can rent Black Mountain of Maine. Yes, you (and your family, friends, coworkers, etc) get the whole place all to yourself!

The rental includes 6 hours of access to the mountain (9 AM to 3 PM) for both downhill and cross-country skiing, access to the café and the pub, and access to the rental shop (in case your guests don’t have their own skis). Right now, you can only rent the place on Mondays and Tuesday.

And, of course, guests are required to follow all COVID-19 related guidelines.

The price for a regular rental is $3,500 for the 6 hours. For $4,200, you can have access to the tubing park, too.

For more information, you can check out their website, or call 207.364.8977 extension 7

If renting an ENTIRE mountain is not in your budget, you can always going skiing on the days they are open for regular business. Get more details on their Facebook page.

You can find the mountain on Glover Road in Rumford.

