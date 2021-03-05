Fire at Florenceville Ag, Ltd., Florenceville-Bristol, NB

The cause of a fire that destroyed a business in Florenceville-Bristol Wednesday evening remains under investigation.

A passerby reported the fire at Florenceville Ag, Ltd. less than an hour after the business closed for the day.

There were no employees in the building at the time.

The Florenceville-Bristol Fire Department arrived to find the structure fully engulfed. Bath and Centreville fire departments provided mutual aid and Hartland provided tanker support. Fire crews were on site until after midnight.

The business and up to $2 million dollars in inventory was destroyed. Investigators say the blaze appears to have started in the office area.