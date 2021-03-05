Coronavirus Update: Aroostook County, Maine & New Brunswick

AROOSTOOK COUNTY & MAINE UPDATE: Friday's report from the Maine Center for Disease Control shows 225 new coronavirus infections and no additional deaths. Aroostook County has two new cases. Maine's vaccination effort continues to ramp up. So far, more than 138,000 Maine residents, or over 10%of the population has been fully vaccinated against COVID-19. The Maine CDC expects over 31 thousand first doses of the vaccine from the federal government next week.

The Penobscot County Jail is closed to new inmates because of a coronavirus outbreak. That has forced area police to transport the people they arrest to jails in other counties. Officials say nine jail personnel and two other county employees had tested positive for COVID-19. No inmates have tested positive, and Maine Center for Disease Control has not opened an investigation into the outbreak.

NEW BRUNSWICK UPDATE: New Brunswick Public Health reported five new cases and six recoveries on Thursday. The number of active cases in the province is down to 36. Three people are hospitalized and two are in intensive care.