Yeti Travel Mugs Being Recalled

I for one start each day with a cup of coffee, that it not unusual in and of itself. I just happen to have that coffee in a Yeti Travel mug.

I just learned of a recall for over 200,000 Yeti travel mugs from the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission due to a burn hazard from the magnetic closure to the lids. Yeti received a few reports of the magnetic slider failing however, no injuries have been reported. According to the recall notice:

"the magnet slider on the lid can eject and hot contents can spill out, posing injury and burn hazards”

The travel mugs were produced in several colors including black, seafoam, ice pink, Northwoods green, navy, graphite as well as copper.

All of the recalled mugs have the same date code (34204010) which can be found on the bottom of the travel mugs. Each of the mugs will have a different SKU number based on color.

If you have one of the recalled mugs, the CPSC suggests you stop using the travel mug and call Yeti toll-free at 833-444-3151 for details on how to receive a refund. You can also visit www.yeti.com and click on “Product Recall” at the bottom of the page for more information.

