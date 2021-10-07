WTF? Trailer Park Boys Cancel Maine Appearance

Well, this has all gone to s**t.

Looks as though the Trailer Park Boys' upcoming performance on December 18th at the Cross Insurance Arena in Portland has been canceled, according to the Boy's Facebook page.

No official reason was given for the official cancellation of the entire "20th Anniversary Sunnyvale Xmas Tour", other than that it involved the "health of an integral member of the touring party."

The tour was to feature the four main characters of the popular NetFlix comedy series which includes Bubbles, Ricky, Julian and Randy, played by actors Mike Smith, Rob Wells, John Paul Tremblay, and Patrick Roach. If you're a fan of the Canadian-based show you know that John Dunsworth, the actor who played Mr. Lahey, passed away back in 2017.

Get our free mobile app

The Boys had this to say today about canceling the 20th Anniversary Sunnyvale Xmas Tour, "Well our Christmas plans have gone to s**t. Everything’s going to be ok, but we had to make one of the hardest decisions today and cancel the tour. We want to say sorry to all of you and it's basically all Randy's fault... not really, but we feel better saying that. We will come back and get drunk as f**k with all of you. We love you guys.”

They certainly have a way with words, don't they? Refunds are available at the point of purchase.

Nowadays the Trailer Park Boys make their home on SwearNet.com, a website that streams all of their latest episodes and features their podcasts, for $1.99 a month or $19.99 per year.