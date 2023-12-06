Wrong-Way Driver Charged with OUI Nearly Collided with Maine Trooper
A 67-year-old woman was arrested for OUI on Monday after driving the wrong-way on I-295 in Falmouth.
Wrong-Way Driver Charged with Operating Under the Influence
The Maine State Police said Ellen Honan from Portland was taken into custody after a Trooper did a precision immobilization technique (PIT maneuver) “to disable the wrong-way vehicle and force it into the center median.”
The incident started around 11:22 pm when reports of a wrong-way driver going north in the southbound lanes near mile marker 11 in Falmouth.
Driver Almost Hit Police Cruiser
A Trooper located the vehicle and had to drive into the breakdown lane to avoid a collision.
“The Trooper then immediately turned his cruiser around, activated emergency lights and siren, and pursued the wrong-way vehicle, a 2018 silver Nissan Rogue, as it traveled northbound in the southbound passing lane,” said Shannon Moss, Public Information Officer, Maine Department of Public Safety.
PIT Maneuver Stopped Vehicle
The Trooper used the precision immobilization technique (PIT maneuver) at mile marker 12.5 to stop the vehicle.
Multiple Charges
Honan faces charges including Operating Under the Influence, Failure to Stop for a Police Officer, and Operating the Wrong Way on a Divided Highway.
