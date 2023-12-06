A 67-year-old woman was arrested for OUI on Monday after driving the wrong-way on I-295 in Falmouth.

Wrong-Way Driver Charged with Operating Under the Influence

The Maine State Police said Ellen Honan from Portland was taken into custody after a Trooper did a precision immobilization technique (PIT maneuver) “to disable the wrong-way vehicle and force it into the center median.”

The incident started around 11:22 pm when reports of a wrong-way driver going north in the southbound lanes near mile marker 11 in Falmouth.

Driver Almost Hit Police Cruiser

A Trooper located the vehicle and had to drive into the breakdown lane to avoid a collision.

“The Trooper then immediately turned his cruiser around, activated emergency lights and siren, and pursued the wrong-way vehicle, a 2018 silver Nissan Rogue, as it traveled northbound in the southbound passing lane,” said Shannon Moss, Public Information Officer, Maine Department of Public Safety.

PIT Maneuver Stopped Vehicle

The Trooper used the precision immobilization technique (PIT maneuver) at mile marker 12.5 to stop the vehicle.

Multiple Charges

Honan faces charges including Operating Under the Influence, Failure to Stop for a Police Officer, and Operating the Wrong Way on a Divided Highway.

Get our free mobile app

Best Looking State Patrol Cars In (Almost) Every State For the past 10 years, the American Association of State Troopers has held a contest to determine which state has the best looking patrol cruiser. Nearly every state police agency submits their best photo of their sharpest patrol vehicle a chance to win the coveted cover photo on the association's annual calendar. From cop cars rushing through blizzards to vehicles on the Grand Ole Opry stage, here are this year's nominees. Gallery Credit: Rob Carroll