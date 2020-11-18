Wreaths to be Placed at Arlington Cemetery Despite Pandemic

COLUMBIA, Maine (AP) — The holiday tradition of laying wreaths on graves at the Arlington National Cemetery will continue this year, despite the pandemic.

Maine-based Wreaths Across America was told Monday that the tradition was being put on hiatus, but Army Secretary Ryan McCarthy announced Tuesday that he directed the cemetery to allow the wreaths.

Karen Worcester, of Wreaths Across America, said cemetery officials are willing to work with her organization on a plan to place wreaths while remaining safe during the pandemic.

The tradition began when Maine wreath maker Morrill Worcester's Worcester Wreath Company donated 5,000 wreaths to Arlington Cemetery.