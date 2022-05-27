World’s Largest Flagpole Taller Than the Empire State Building is Coming to Maine

Happy 250th birthday to America, if all goes as planned for the world's largest flagpole and flag (an American flag, of course).

Flagpole of Freedom Park Video Screenshot Facebook Flagpole of Freedom Park Video Screenshot Facebook loading...

The creators behind the vision of Flagpole of Freedom Park want this to be the newest travel destination, with the flag and flagpole at the center of the park in Columbia Falls, Maine.

Flagpole of Freedom Park Facebook Flagpole of Freedom Park Facebook loading...

Columbia Falls is about an hour northeast of Bar Harbor in Downeast Maine, and yes, you read that headline correctly. The plan is for the flagpole to be taller than the Empire State Building.

Flagpole of Freedom Park Video Screenshot Facebook Flagpole of Freedom Park Video Screenshot Facebook loading...

According to its Facebook page, the men behind this venture are the founding family of Wreaths Across America. Morrill, Mike, and Rob Worcester say this is 12 years in the making, and are thrilled to now share their vision for this architectural wonder.

Flagpole of Freedom Park Video Screenshot Facebook Flagpole of Freedom Park Video Screenshot Facebook loading...

Flagpole of Freedom Park, they say, will be a historical and educational adventure with an immersive tech-driven museum surrounding the base of the flag. It will also be the only location with the names of all 24 million American veterans killed since the Revolutionary War.

Flagpole of Freedom Park Video Screenshot Facebook Flagpole of Freedom Park Video Screenshot Facebook loading...

Plans for restaurants, shops, and a hotel at the park are part of the bigger vision as well.

Flagpole of Freedom Park Video Screenshot Facebook Flagpole of Freedom Park Video Screenshot Facebook loading...

The plan is for you and me to venture all the way up the flagpole to the tippy top where we enter the gold dome and look out at the expansive tip lands of their balsam fir farm, the largest in the country, where the wreaths for Wreaths Across America are made.

Flagpole of Freedom Park Facebook Flagpole of Freedom Park Facebook loading...

According to the Worcester men, this is all about unity as an anti-political coming together as Americans with no agenda. News Center Maine says this park will create some 8,000 year-round jobs and $27 million in tax revenue each year.

Flagpole of Freedom Park Video Screenshot Facebook Flagpole of Freedom Park Video Screenshot Facebook loading...

However, to build this for-profit park, the first phase will cost about $1 billion. The Worcester's are trying to raise this right now.

They hope to break ground within a year and open on July 4, 2026, which is America's 250th birthday.

Hermon Mountain Ski Area is on the Market Right in the heart of Central Maine is this amazing little ski mountain, Hermon Mountain SKi Area. The 20 trail mountain has recently been placed on the market.

The mountain includes the trails, chairlift, lodge, rental equipment, snowmaking, tubing park, and more.

The property is listed for $5 million by SVN The Masiello Group