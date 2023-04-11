Would You Like To See A Wahlburgers Come To Maine?

Is this a “Masshole” thing, or just a coincidence?

By now, you have all heard of Wahlburgers, right? Mark and Donnie Wahlberg are well known to the world, but if you are from New England, you are very familiar with them.

The actor formerly known as Marky Mark, and NKOTB heartthrob, and current “Blue Bloods” star, along with their brother Paul, are the pride of Dorchester, MA, who all teamed up in 2011, to open their own chain of casual burger joints across the United States.

Success quickly followed, and based on their sheer star power, A&E stepped in and gave them their own reality show in 2014, which ran for 5 years, and 10 seasons. I have to admit, I watch the re-runs all the time on AXS TV

They have also expanded outside of the U.S. When you break down all of 53 Wahlburgers locations, one glaring thing sticks out, which is the lack of representation in New England. Just watching an episode of the show recently, I was puzzled as to why there isn't one in Maine.

These states have delicious Wahlburgers food:

Alabama

California

Florida

Georgia

Illinois

Indiana

Iowa

Kansas

Massachusetts

Michigan

Minnesota

Nebraska

Nevada

New Jersey

New Mexico

Ohio

Pennsylvania

South Carolina

South Dakota

Tennessee

Texas

Wisconsin

Australia

Canada

Germany

No love for the 207? What about New Hampshire? They even bypassed us altogether, and opened restaurants in Canada! I think a Wahlburgers location would be perfect over by the Bangor Mall, but that is just my opinion.

For now, I guess I will have to settle for seeing Donnie sitting courtside at Boston Celtics home games.

If you happen to be reading this, and are independently wealthy, here is a link to open your own franchise.