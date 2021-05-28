Woodstock Woman Died After Being Hit by Vehicle

RCMP say a 24-year-old Woodstock woman was killed after being struck by a vehicle while walking along a road in western New Brunswick.

Emergency crews responded to the collision on Route 540 in Maxwell around 3:35 a.m. Thursday. Police say the woman died at the scene. The driver of the vehicle was not injured.

The Western Valley RCMP says alcohol may have been a factor in the crash, which remains under investigation.

Maxwell is about 40 kilometres below Woodstock, just across the border from Amity, Maine.