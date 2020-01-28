Woman’s Home Destroyed by Fire in Mapledale, N.B.

A fire Monday afternoon destroyed a woman's home just west of Woodstock, a few miles from the U.S. border.

The Debec Fire Department responded to the blaze on the Hodgdon Road in Mapledale, New Brunswick around 2 p.m. The home was a total loss. There were no injuries. Woodstock Fire Department provided mutual aid.

The woman who was displaced by the fire is staying with a relative for now, according to Canadian Red Cross spokesman Dan Bedell. Red Cross volunteers from Woodstock are assisting her with emergency purchases including food, clothing and some other basics.

