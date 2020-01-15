Woman’s Body Recovered in Second Fatal Fire in Fort Fairfield

UPDATE:

Our sister station Q 106.5 reports the State Fire Marshal's Office says the victim of this fire is likely to be 39-year-old Hope Phillips. A positive ID will come from the State Medical Examiner's Office. Phillips lived in the house with her boyfriend, Jeffrey Chasse. Two dogs also perished in the blaze. The cause of the fire is still unknown, but officials say they don't think it's connected to Monday's fatal fire across town.

ORIGINAL STORY:

A second fire in two days in Fort Fairfield has claimed the life of a woman whose body was found in the basement of the burned-out house.

The Fort Fairfield Fire Department responded to the blaze at 117 Sam Everett Road shortly after 6:15 Tuesday evening. The home was engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived.

Officials say the fire destroyed the two-story home where a middle-aged couple was living. The State Fire Marshal's Office recovered the woman's body from the fire scene early Wednesday morning. The victim's identity has not been released.

Officials say the man who lived there was away from the house when the fire broke out. He arrived after firefighters were fighting the blaze.

Like Monday morning's fire on the Densmore Road in Fort Fairfield that claimed the life of a 90-year-old woman, much of the house collapsed into the basement.

The investigation into the cause is continuing.

