Woman Sues Motels for Ignoring Signs of Sex Trafficking

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — A former Maine resident is becoming the first woman in the state to join a national effort to force hotel and motel owners to compensate victims of sex trafficking.

The Bangor Daily News reports the woman, identified in court documents by the initials R.T., says she is a survivor of sex trafficking in the Portland area and has sued two different hotel chains in the state.

The complaint filed in U.S. District Court alleges the hotel chains ignored human trafficking activities in their motels where she was trafficked by two different men between 2006 and 2015.

The woman joins about 1,500 victims of sex trafficking in the country.