Woman Killed in Head-On Collision with Dump Truck in Nobleboro, Maine
A 68-year-old woman from Nobleboro died Tuesday afternoon in a head-on collision with a dump truck on East Pond Road in Nobleboro.
Sheriff’s Office: Car Crossed Center Lane
The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office said Sharon Moody was driving south when her Honda Accord “crossed the centerline into the path” of the dump truck.
Dump Truck Tried to Avoid Impact
The Sheriff’s Office said the dump truck was operated by 56-year-old Steven Levensailor from Augusta. McGee On The Road Equipment of West Gardiner owns the Western Star vehicle. Levensailor tried to avoid the collision and left the road, hitting a utility pole. The truck was not loaded when the accident occurred.
Moody died at the scene from her injuries. Levensailor sustained non-life threatening injuries and was taken to the Miles Hospital for evaluation. The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office said “Mrs. Moody was not wearing a seatbelt, and the driver’s side airbag was deployed during the collision. Mr Levensailor was wearing a seatbelt during the collision.”
Cause of Collision Under in Investigation
Investigators are looking at the cause of the collision. Law enforcement said “speed and alcohol are not believed to be factors at this time.”
East Pond Road was closed until 8 p.m. Tuesday near the Upper East Pond Road intersection.
Assisting Agencies
Multiple agencies assisted including the Maine State Police, the Nobleboro Fire Department, Central Lincoln County Ambulance, Waldoboro Ambulance and Central Maine Power.