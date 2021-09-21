Woman Killed in Head-on Collision in Brantville, N.B.

Police say a 67-year-old woman died Tuesday morning after her car collided head-on with a dump truck in Brantville, New Brunswick.

Tracadie RCMP and emergency personnel responded to the crash on Route 11 at around 10:45 a.m., according to Sgt. Pierre Chiasson. The preliminary investigation found that the woman was driving south when her car crossed the center line of the highway and collided head-on with a dump truck travelling north towards Tracadie.

The woman was the sole occupant of the car and died at the scene, Chiasson stated in a news release. The driver of the dump truck, a 54-year-old man, was transported to hospital with what police called “non-life threatening injuries.”

RCMP say an autopsy has been scheduled to determine the woman's exact cause of death. Police did not release the identity of either driver.

Brantville is about midway between Neguac and Tracadie-Sheila in northeast New Brunswick.

The investigation is ongoing. We’ll have more information as it becomes available.

