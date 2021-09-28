Woman Hospitalized After Being Shot By Turkey Hunter in Leeds, ME

According to WGME 13, an incident is under investigation in the Maine town of Leeds.

Maine wardens say that a woman was injured in the forest on Monday when she was apparently shot by another man in the woods who was hunting for turkeys. Authorities say the incident occurred at around 3 PM near the end of Walton's Way.

WGME reports that following the shooting, the hunter immediately began to aid the victim as he simultaneously called 911 asking for help. First responders arrived to the scene and transported the female victim to Maine General Medical Center where she was last listed in stable condition.

The incident remains under investigation as of Tuesday morning and we will continue to keep this story updated as more information becomes available.

