Something happened on Monday afternoon at the ScrubaDub location in South Portland near the Maine Mall that you just never want to see happen anywhere. A driver did not have proper awareness of their surroundings and as they were backing away from the vacuum area, rammed into the gas tanks nearby and caused a fire to ignite. Making matters worse, the driver fled the scene.

Shared on Facebook by ScrubaDub Car Wash, the video shows the accident and the damage caused by driver error. Scrubadub appealed to their Facebook followers in hope of conjuring up some leads to whom was behind the wheel when this incident took place.

Thankfully, it doesn't appear that any injuries were caused during this incident despite the large flames bursting from the gas tank as well as several other people being nearby in the parking lot.

If you have any information on this incident, you're encourage to contact the South Portland Police Department or contact Scrubadub directly with your anonymous tip at 508-650-1155 ext: 241.