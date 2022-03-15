Woman Dies in Snowmobile Crash in Western Maine

A 52-year-old Franklin County woman died Monday afternoon after she lost control of her snowmobile on a trail in the Rangeley Lakes area of western Maine and crashed into the trees.

The Maine Warden Service reports a group of friends was traveling on four snowmobiles on ITS 84 in Lower Cupsuptic Township in northern Oxford County just before 12:30 p.m.

Marjorie Davan of Oquossoc, was driving the third sled in the group when she failed to negotiate a left-hand turn in the trail, according to Warden Service spokesman Matt Latti.

Investigators determined that Davan’s 2016 Polaris 600 Pro-S crashed into several small trees and she was thrown from the machine.

No one witnessed the crash but the last snowmobiler traveling behind Davan came upon the crash and found her unresponsive, Latti said. The snowmobiler called 911 and immediately began performing CPR. NorthStar Ambulance was the first to respond to the site but the woman passed away at the scene from her injuries.



Warden Service says speed a likely factor in fatal snowmobile crash

The Maine Warden Service’s initial investigation indicated that Davan was likely traveling too fast when she entered the turn. She was wearing a helmet and alcohol is not believed to be a factor in the crash, Latti said. She was transported to Wiles Funeral Home in Farmington.

The Maine Warden Service was assisted at the crash site by NorthStar Ambulance, US Border Patrol, Rangeley Fire Department and Rangeley Police Department.

Davan had recently moved to Franklin County from Ayer, Massachusetts.

The Warden Service said that further information will be released if it becomes available.

