Witches Surprise Shoppers in Freeport, Maine With a Halloween Flashmob

What a nice surprise to see witches take a break from making brew to flashmob Freeport!

Witches suddenly danced to a German song Schüttel deinen Speck by Peter Fox. This is a group of local Freeport witches who danced & passed out candy to everyone. They actually do this every year and more and more witches hitch their wagon brooms to this group!

The kids and even the adults really loved it. Video credit is Randy Rice. The husband of a witch. A warlock?

Anyway, if you aren't familiar with what a flashmob is, where have you been? They are the best! Here's how Wikipedia dryly describes what a Flashmob is:

A flash mob is a group of people who assemble suddenly in a public place, perform for a brief time, then quickly disperse, often for the purposes of entertainment, satire, and artistic expression. Flash mobs may be organized via telecommunications, social media, or viral emails.

If you've ever seen a flashmob, you know how much fun they are! These witches were great! Look for them to pop up next year around on Halloween!

