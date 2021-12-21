Winners: Light Parade and Light Up Central Aroostook

Light Parade & Light Up Central Aroostook Winners

Here are the winners of the Light Parade and Light Up Central Aroostook from the Central Aroostook Chamber of Commerce. See the gallery below.

Different Categories

There are several categories in the Light Parade including Best Business, Best Faith-Based, Best Non-Profit, Best General and Parade Champion. The categories for Light Up Central Aroostook include Most Original, Traditional Presentation, Best Use of Lights, and a Business Category.

Congratulations to the Winners

A big shout-out to everyone involved in the 32nd annual Holiday Light Parade. It was a big success and drew a lot of people to Main Street in Presque Isle.

The Light Up Central Aroostook contest was also a big success with over 22 communities participating. There were a total of 12 prizes awarded based on three judges visiting each of the registered locations.

See the Gallery Below

Take a look at the list in the gallery below and leave a comment on our Facebook page.

