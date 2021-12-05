Winners: Festival of Trees 2021, Presque Isle, Maine

Winners: Festival of Trees

The Festival of Trees was amazing to see this year. Did you get a chance to go? If you saw the parking lot at the Aroostook Centre Mall, a lot of people made it out to see the displays.

We had such a good time looking at all the creative decorations. The Christmas music was playing some of our favorite songs and the atmosphere was nice and inviting. It puts you right in the Christmas spirit.

Photos of the Displays

We have all the winner’s names and the trees they won. We also posted some photos from our visit on Friday evening. Take a look at the gallery below.

Thanks to all the organizers who put it all together. A big shout-out to St. Apollonia Dental Clinic. Job well done. Thanks to the Aroostook Centre Mall also. It was good to see so many people at the mall this year.

Who Won the Trees?

There was a raffle to win the trees with all the good presents. Over 66 trees were raffled off. Tickets were only 50 cents each or a strip of 10 for $5. What a deal. People were buying them up as they went through the line.

Winners

Check out the winners' names in the gallery below. See who’s on the list.