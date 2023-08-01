Win Tickets and Pit Passes to See The Lumineers

The Lumineers are coming to Maine Savings Amphitheater and we have tickets for you to see them live on Wednesday, August 16.

Giving Away Two Pairs of Tickets & One Pair of Pit Tickets

Three people can win. Not only do we have two pairs of concert tickets to give away to two lucky winners, but, one person will win a pair of pit passes to the show.

Tickets Exclusively on the Q 96.1 App and Contest Page

This is one of the biggest shows of the summer at Waterfront Concerts in Bangor. This ticket giveaway is only available on the Q 96.1 app and contest page.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Bob Woodruff Foundation Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Bob Woodruff Foundation loading...

How to Enter to Win

Here’s how to win. It’s easy, just enter your information on the form below and you are automatically entered to win on the Q 96.1 app. The winners will be drawn randomly on Friday, August 4, 2023.

More Info

For more information about the upcoming Lumineers tour and other shows in Bangor, go to Waterfront Concerts.

Get our free mobile app

100 best albums of the 21st century, according to critics Stacker set out to find the best albums of the 21st century, compiling data from Metacritic (as of October 2022). We ranked albums according to their Metascore, which represents an aggregation of critic reviews.