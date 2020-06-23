Willie Nelson and Snoop Dogg Are Releasing a New Song Together

Willie Nelson and Snoop Dogg are back to making music magic together.

The longtime friends and collaborators have apparently returned to the studio to work on new music as a duo, Snoop Dogg confirms in an interview with Beats 1 host Ebro Darden, also revealing that the pair have a new song that's set to be released in the coming weeks.

The Grammy-nominated rapper says the collaboration is timely and intended to unify. Though he didn't reveal the title, Snoop says the track is a reflection of the times as people around the world are coming together in support of Black Lives Matter following the deaths of Black individuals George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and Ahmaud Arbery.

"The reason why we gonna make this record is because black and white matters right now, the love that we have for each other," Snoop professes, calling Nelson his "big brother" and adding that music is a unifier between races. "

It's not about color, it's about love, it's about the appreciation of humanity. I love you as a person Willie, I love your music ... As Snoop, I love you and I want to work with you," he continues. "When you build that brotherhood, the color is out the window."

The two previously united on "five or six jewels," as Snoop calls them, including "Roll Me Up and Smoke Me Wen I Die," featuring Kris Kristofferson and Jamey Johnson from Nelson's 2012 album Heroes, and "Superman," from Snoop Dogg's 2011 album Doggumentary.