Love Of Maine CDC Director Shown With Chocolate

For me, Maine CDC Director Dr. Nirav Shah is the head coach that keeps us focused on doing our number one job right now.

And that is, slowing the spread of Covid 19 in our state. Everytime I watch him during the daily briefings, I am reassured that were doing good work as a community with our response to the current pandemic.

I think he does a fantastic job of explaining where we are at and what's coming next in an easy going manner. I can feel his warmth and compassion for his Maine neighbors when he presents the latest information. It seems that I'm not alone as a fan of Dr. Shah.

Wilbur's of Maine in Freeport has come up with what looks to be a delicious indulgence to salute his work for us during this difficult year.

They have created a chocolate called 'Shah Bars'. According to a post on their Facebook page, the confections will be available in milk and dark chocolate with a portion of the proceeds going to the Freeport Community Services Food Pantry.

What a great gift for the Dr Shah fan in your life this summer all while helping a great cause. Although, since it's likely that most folks who would like these chocolate delights are from Maine, I would've named them 'Shah Bahs'.