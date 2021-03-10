Wicked Funny: Maine Food Reviewed By Maine Lobsterman

Brunswick's Teagan Wright has just released a new episode of 'Maine Stories'. He delivers it hilariously in his now locally famous 'Sternman' character.

In his 'Maine Stories' series, Teagan tells us all kinds of wicked cool stuff that we probably didn't know about. While some of it is factual, there's always plenty of exaggeration and ridiculousness to keep it entertaining.

And after all since our great state had a Bicentennial in 2020 with very little celebration because of friggin' Covid, funny videos like these are a great way to help commemorate Maine's 200th Birthday.

Teagan has entertained us with tall tales of stuff from the Loup Garou to Pamola the God of Katahdin. The latest installment is a bit of a departure from the Maine myths.

This time around, he's decided to review some of the most popular foods from the Pine Tree State, as well as the preferred Maine beverage to wash it down.

Here comes a Maine food review from a Maine lobsterman. He rates each on a scale of 1 to 10.

Let's see how he scores the Needham, the Whoopie Pie, the B & M Brown Bread, and the Allen's Coffee Brandy.

I'll warn there's some salty language used here that we aren't allowed to utter over the airwaves. Yessuh. He talks likes us.

Maybe you remember Teagan Wright from his From Away TV show. It was a really well done and shined a spotlight on hardworking Mainers along with their 'finest-kind' products and services. He's showed us everything around here from blueberries, to potatoes, to scallops, to beahs and much more.

The sumthin' fierce Maine mini-series debuted the first season in the spring of 2017 on Portland's Fox 23. It took us all over Vacationland to meet the tough as nails people who help make our state the best place on Earth.

We'd absolutely love to see that come back someday. In the meantime, we can keep on chucklin' by following him on his Teagan Wright Comedy Facebook page.

