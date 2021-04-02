See Maine Black Bears Up Close In the Den With Teagan Wright

In all my years living here, I've never seen a bear in person. We had some sightings at a campground that my family vacationed at a few years back. One of our summer neighbors even had one scratching on the side of the cabin and peeking through the window. Yikes!

Yet there's never been an encounter for me. I'm fine with that, as bears are certainly a force of nature to be reckoned in Maine. Those claws can stay way, way over there.

Springtime is here and the bears are waking up from their winter slumber looking for a nice meal. "Hey Boo-Boo, let's find some pic-a-nic baskets." -Yogi

With that in mind, the good folks at the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife posted some tips on their Facebook page today. These suggestions should be helpful in keeping bears from wandering on to your property.

While we're here...want to learn more about our black bear population? Come to think of it, that's actually a silly question. If you this far into the article, you'd probably appreciate us finally getting to the point of the headline. Okay then.

Check out this informative and entertaining video released on YouTube this week by our buddy, Teagan Wright.

We believe that this was part of his From Away TV series from a couple years back. That was the adventurous show which put a spotlight on hardworking Mainers along with their 'finest-kind' products and services.

This wicked cool video takes us up close into the world of tagging and tracking black bears with a brave "A-Team" crew led by state biologist, Randy Cross.

Their dedication to health and welfare of these beautiful creatures is something all Mainers should be proud of.

