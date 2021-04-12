Maine Wildlife Park In Gray Reopens On Thursday April 15

Living in Maine is such a gift, to be surrounded by all the amazing nature and wildlife.

Often we'll see a group of turkeys crossing the street one day in our neighborhood, then maybe a deer in the backyard the next. Sometimes we might even be lucky enough to look up to see an eagle soaring above.

These sight are a precious reminder that wherever we live in Maine, we're very close to the woods filled with wonderful creatures.

The best place to see many of our wild neighbors all in one spot, is the Maine Wildlife Park in Gray.

Maine Wildlife Park via Facebook

This isn't a zoo, it's a special sanctuary run by the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife.

According to their website,

"IF&W has placed a greater emphasis on education about wildlife and natural habitats in recent years, and has sought ways to incorporate wildlife management and conservation education learning opportunities into the exhibits, displays, and programs offered at the Wildlife Park."

Now that springtime in Maine is here, we thought you should know that there are only a few days left to wait till we can enjoy this magical place once again. The park will be reopening for the 2021 season on Thursday April 15.

According to a post on the official Maine Wildlife Park Facebook page, parties of up to 10 people can visit the animals and their caregivers. They also must make a reservation ahead of time for the group to attend.

So if you were planning on taking a hike with family during April vacation week, this might very well be the most fun nature walk in Maine of them all. Don't wait to book though. The reservations could fill up quickly.

The 100 Best Places to Live on the East Coast