Flying on an airplane can be a scary experience for some who have a general fear of being in the air.

Turbulence, take-offs, intimidating heights, bad weather and a number of other things can trigger anxiety and unease when it comes to taking flight.

Speaking to the Daily Star, pilot Jerry Johnson spilled some tips to help travelers calm their nerves when it comes to boarding an airplane for a flight.

"If you're a nervous flyer, book a morning flight," Johnson explained, adding: "The heating of the ground later causes bumpier air, and it's much more likely to thunderstorm in the afternoon."

Johnson and other airline employees gave more tips to Reader's Digest.

Pilot Patrick Smith explained that for a smoother ride, a passenger should sit over or near the wing of the plane.

"The bumpiest place is in the back. A plane is like a seesaw. If you're in the middle, you don't move as much," he told the outlet.

For those afraid of turbulence, Smith assured passengers that it isn't dangerous and it's "impossible" for turbulence to cause a plane to crash.

"Pilots find it perplexing that so many people are afraid of turbulence. It's all but impossible for turbulence to cause a crash," he said. "We avoid turbulence not because we're afraid the wing is going to fall off but because it's annoying."

If you're one of those flyers who needs a blanket because you're always freezing on the plane, an anonymous pilot suggested you should sit toward the back of the aircraft.

"The general flow of air in any airplane is from front to back. So if you're concerned about breathing the freshest possible air or not getting too hot, sit as close to the front," they continued. "Planes are generally warmest in the back."

When it comes to storms, another pilot assured travelers airplanes were built to handle lightning strikes: "You hear a big boom and see a big flash and that’s it. You’re not going to fall out of the sky."

Happy flying, travelers!