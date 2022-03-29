Fort Kent & Presque Isle Win Awards At Maine Drama Festival 2022

Big time drama over the weekend

The Maine Drama Festival for high schools throughout the state was held last weekend, with two local schools competing. Officials with Maine Drama decided to hold regional competitions once again this year, and not host a statewide competition.

Strong showing

Fort Kent and Presque Isle competed at Stearns High School, the site of the northern region for 2022. The team from Fort Kent High School finished 2nd place overall, behind the winner, Central. Presque Isle finished in 5th place overall. Fort Kent performed “Cuda's Last Ride” and Presque Isle students performed “While Shakespeare Slept” at the competition.

The awards

Special commendations were handed out, and several performers and crew members from Presque Isle and Fort Kent were recognized. Congratulations to the following:

Alexis Tardie (FKHS) for Set Construction Crew Chief

Conrad Edwards (FKHS) for Stage Crew

Jade Richardson (FKHS) for Stage Crew

Maddie Braun-Epp (FKHS) for Stage Crew

Taylor Michaud (FKHS) for Set Construction Crew Chief

Hannah Doody (PIHS) for Hair and Makeup

Jamie Henderson (PIHS) for Hair and Makeup

Hannah Chasse (FKHS) for the role of Lola

Oliver Caron (FKHS) for the role of Cliff

Sadie Cairns (FKHS) for the role of Debbie

Sadie Pelletier (FKHS) for the role of Ally

Tia Saucier (FKHS) for the role of Gwen

Addy Smith (PIHS) for the role of Lady MacBeth

Danica Haskell (PIHS) for the role of Rosalind

