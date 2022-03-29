Fort Kent & Presque Isle Win Awards At Maine Drama Festival 2022
Big time drama over the weekend
The Maine Drama Festival for high schools throughout the state was held last weekend, with two local schools competing. Officials with Maine Drama decided to hold regional competitions once again this year, and not host a statewide competition.
Strong showing
Fort Kent and Presque Isle competed at Stearns High School, the site of the northern region for 2022. The team from Fort Kent High School finished 2nd place overall, behind the winner, Central. Presque Isle finished in 5th place overall. Fort Kent performed “Cuda's Last Ride” and Presque Isle students performed “While Shakespeare Slept” at the competition.
The awards
Special commendations were handed out, and several performers and crew members from Presque Isle and Fort Kent were recognized. Congratulations to the following:
Alexis Tardie (FKHS) for Set Construction Crew Chief
Conrad Edwards (FKHS) for Stage Crew
Jade Richardson (FKHS) for Stage Crew
Maddie Braun-Epp (FKHS) for Stage Crew
Taylor Michaud (FKHS) for Set Construction Crew Chief
Hannah Doody (PIHS) for Hair and Makeup
Jamie Henderson (PIHS) for Hair and Makeup
Hannah Chasse (FKHS) for the role of Lola
Oliver Caron (FKHS) for the role of Cliff
Sadie Cairns (FKHS) for the role of Debbie
Sadie Pelletier (FKHS) for the role of Ally
Tia Saucier (FKHS) for the role of Gwen
Addy Smith (PIHS) for the role of Lady MacBeth
Danica Haskell (PIHS) for the role of Rosalind