When Does ‘Stranger Things’ Season 4 Come Out?

When does Stranger Things Season 4 premiere? We might finally have an idea now, thanks to some cast members who have been spilling tea about the upcoming season.

According to a recent fan Q&A with Finn Wolfhard, Stranger Things’ highly anticipated fourth season should be out in 2022.

“It should be out sometime next year,” Wolfhard revealed on social media. “Hopefully.”

Filming of the popular Netflix series was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which has now put a two-year gap in between seasons of the show.

According to GameSpot, filming for Season 4 officially began back in February 2020, but production was shut down shortly after. Newsweek reported that principal photography restarted in late September of last year in Georgia, while other set locations had been spotted in Lithuania.

A week after Wolfhard's fan chat, cast member Noah Schnapp also teased when the throwback sci-fi show may be back and suggested that it could be out sooner than we think.

When asked if the cast had started filming again, Schnapp confirmed that they had. He went on to add that principal photography should be completed "by the summer" and then "the season will be out".

“There are very few dates that are reliable,” Stranger Things’ Gaten Matarazzo told a fan via Fanmio video call. “[With the COVID-19 pandemic], we still don’t know day-to-day if we’re gonna be filming next week … There’s really no way to figure out when we’re gonna be wrapping.”

The upcoming season will also need to undergo editing, post-production, video effects, voice-overs, and possible re-shoots before it is complete and ready to hit Netflix.

“I can't say a lot, except that it’s going to be a while before it comes out, it will definitely be worth it. It’s going to be really big,” actress Natalia Dyer told Vogue back in October 2020.

Watch the trailer for Season 4, below.

Stranger Things Season 4 was also notably absent from the list of productions that Netflix confirmed would arrive in 2021, which also seemingly confirms that we won't see the next installment until 2022.

As for the end of the Stranger Things series? That won’t be for a while, at least.

"Season 4 won't be the end," co-creator Ross Duffer told THR. "We know what the end is, and we know when it is."