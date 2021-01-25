Welcome to PopCrush's Daily Break! Here's a breakdown of today's hottest pop culture and lifestyle stories as heard on PopCrush Nights, airing across the country. Check out which Bachelor and Bachelorette stars are getting into trouble, what Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik named their baby and more, below.

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik Reveal Baby's Regal Name



Gigi Hadid updated her Instagram bio to include “Khai’s mom,” and people were quick to notice. A source close to the couple said that Gigi’s grandmother was named ”Khairiah," which means “crowned” in Arabic. Malik means “King,” so the baby’s name seemingly translates to “crowned king.” (via TMZ)

Teenagers Can 'Catch' Moods From Their Friends

Researchers from Oxford and Birmingham University have revealed why teenagers might be so moody: they can actually “catch” moods from their friends. A teenager can be affected by both positive and negative moods, but the negative ones are more prevalent. It just goes to show that people are affected by others’ moods and feelings. (via Daily Mail)

Bernie Sanders Will Get His Own Baseball Card

After Bernie Sanders went viral (again), Topps designed a piece to commemorate Bernie’s inauguration day “fit.” The card will be sold from Jan. 21 until Jan. 28, which could make them valuable someday. (via TMZ)

Bachelor Contestant Victoria Larson Was Arrested Back in 2012

Bachelor contestant Victoria Larson was reportedly arrested for shoplifting back in 2021. She was caught on camera stealing $250 worth of items from a grocery store. Larson reportedly placed the items into a reusable shopping back and did not scan them at self-check out. She was arrested and plead no contest to the charges. (via Just Jared)

The Bachelorette's Dale Moss Accused of Cheating

Not everything has been roses for Claire Crawley, especially since Dale Moss allegedly cheated on her throughout their entire engagement. A source claimed that Moss had been talking to the other woman since late 2019. (via E! News)

HBO Announces Another Game of Thrones Prequel

HBO has announced another prequel for their hit fantasy series, Game of Thrones. Set to take place 90 years before the original TV show, the new prequel will apparently be called Tales of Dunk and Egg. (via Hollywood Reporter)