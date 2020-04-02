What Businesses Are Open During The “Stay At Home” Order

Governor Mills' "Stay At Home" order went into effect this morning (April 2nd) and it will remain in effect until the 30th of April. Under the mandate, unless you are going to work at an essential business, you are shopping for needed items, or seeking medical aid, you need to remain at home.

So, according to the new mandate, what constitutes an "essential business"?

According to WMTW, essential businesses include:

-Grocery Stores

-Gas stations and convenience stores

-Restaurants (take-out or drive-thru)

-Financial institutions

-Hotels

-Auto repair places

-Post offices

-Hardware stores

-Gardening supply stores

-Real estate agencies

-Legal services

-Utilities

-Medical marijuana dispensaries

-Gun shops

Here's the entire list:

Essential Business List