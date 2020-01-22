Viewers Are Convinced Wendy Williams Passed Gas During Her Televised Talk Show
Welcome to PopCrush's Daily Break! Here's a breakdown of today's hottest pop culture and lifestyle stories as heard on PopCrush Nights, airing across the country. Check out a man getting caught cheating with his side chick, Wendy Williams (maybe) letting one rip on TV and more, below!
Did Wendy Williams Fart on TV?
Fans are convinced the talk show queen passed a little gas during a segment on her daytime show. Maybe her stomach was just grumbling? Watch below.
Thousands of Seniors Go Entire Week Without Talking To Anyone
According to research conducted by OnePoll, 1 in 5 citizens over the age of 64 will have a conversation with no more than just three people over the span of an entire week! That equals 2.6 million people who don't get to enjoy regular human contact on a daily basis. (via Study Finds)
Rapper Gets Job at Amazon So He Can Put His Mixtape Stickers on Packages
This is the definition of a hustle: An Amazon employee says he got a job at the company just so he could post stickers promoting his mixtape on the packages. (via iHeart)
Instagram Model Posts Video of Herself Having Panic Attack
Everyone is talking about this video that this Instagram model posted of herself having a panic attack. Her name is Kharina K and she has nearly 100,000 followers on the platform. Kharina was being filmed for something else when the panic attack came on — and the cameras kept rolling. She originally had no intention of releasing the footage but later felt that sharing it might bring more awareness about mental health.
Former NBA Player Homeless Video Goes Viral
Former NBA Player Delonte West was trending the past few days after a video of him getting beat up in the street went viral. According to TMZ, there have been similar episodes involving Delonte, who has reportedly been spotted begging for change in Maryland and looking disheveled in Texas. Now out of the NBA, he is homeless and allegedly suffering from substance abuse. After the video went viral people called on the NBA to help out one of their own. Reportedly, the NBA did reach out to his family and offered some help. (via TMZ)
Alicia Keys Is Going on Tour
Following her upcoming stint hosting the 2020 Grammy Awards, Alicia Keys will be heading out on her Alicia: The World Tour run! Check out her full 2020 tour dates, below.
July 28 - Jacksonville, FL @ Daily's Place
July 30 - Atlanta, GA @ Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park
August 2 - Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater
August 4 - Charlotte, NC @ Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre
August 5 - Baltimore, MD @ MECU Pavilion
August 7 - Washington, DC @ The Theater at MGM National Harbor
August 9 - Philadelphia, PA @ The Met Philadelphia
August 11 - Boston, MA @ Rockland Trust Bank Pavilion
August 14 - New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall
August 16 - Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage
August 18 - Detroit, MI @ Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill
August 19 - Cincinnati, OH @ PNC Pavilion at Riverbend Music Center
August 21 - Cleveland, OH @ Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica
August 25 - Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island
August 26 - Kansas City, MO @ Starlight Theatre
August 27 - Denver, CO @ Bellco Theatre
August 30 - Seattle, WA @ WAMU Theater
August 31 - Vancouver, BC @ Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena
September 2 - Portland, OR @ Theatre of the Clouds at Moda Center
September 4 - San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic
September 8 - Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre
September 11 - San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre
September 12 - Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Federal Theatre (Comerica Theater)
September 15 - Houston, TX @ Smart Financial Center at Sugar Land
September 16 - Dallas, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
September 19 - Orlando, FL @ Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts
September 20 - Tampa, FL @ Hard Rock Event Center
September 22 - Miami, FL @ Hard Rock Live Arena