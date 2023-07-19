Wednesday July 19th’s Powerball Jackpot is 1 Billion

I offered advice earlier, about letting your inner child out to play. I'm going to be presumptuous and offer you another bit of advice.. go and buy a Powerball Ticket for tonight's drawing.

The Wednesday night's Powerball Jackpot is 1 Billion Dollars... that's Billion with a B!

Think about what you spend $2.00 on during the week. Do any of those give you a chance, as small as it is, (1 in 292,201,338 according to Mainelottery.com) an opportunity to win 1 Billion Dollars?

Plus you can spend the afternoon fantasizing how you would spend your winnings!

Drawings are held every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. The cutoff for buying your potentially winning ticket is 9:50 p.m. on the night of the drawing.

Good luck and remember me if you win!