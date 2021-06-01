Weather Forecast: Aroostook County, Maine

Local Weather Forecast for Presque Isle and surrounding area with the hourly forecast, and a detailed look at the weather from the U.S. National Weather Service in Caribou, Maine.

A quick look at the local weather

TOWNSQUARE MEDIA WEATHER:

Tuesday ~ Partly sunny with scattered showers. Highs around 72/22 Celsius

Tuesday Night ~ A few showers early in the evening, then clearing overnight. Lows near 48/9C

Wednesday ~ Mostly sunny in the morning, then a mix of sun and clouds with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 76/25C

Wednesday Night ~ Partly cloudy. Lows near 50/10C

Thursday ~ Mostly cloudy. showers likely in the afternoon. Highs around 70/21C

What's the 7-day forecast in Aroostook County?

U.S. NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE:

Tuesday: Isolated showers between noon and 2pm, then scattered showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 74. West wind 6 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Tuesday Night: Scattered showers and thunderstorms before 7pm, then isolated showers between 7pm and 9pm. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly clear, with a low around 49. West wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday: A slight chance of showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 77. West wind 6 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 53. Light south wind.

Thursday: Showers likely, mainly after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 73. South wind 5 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday Night: Showers likely. Patchy fog after 3am. Otherwise, cloudy, with a low around 57. South wind 7 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Friday: Showers likely, mainly between 11am and 3pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 79. West wind 7 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Friday Night: A chance of showers before 8pm, then a slight chance of showers after 5am. Patchy fog after 3am. Otherwise, partly cloudy, with a low around 56. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday: A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 83. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Saturday Night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 2am, then a slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Sunday: A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 83. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 59.

Monday: A slight chance of showers. Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 91. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

The interactive radar has more regional weather. Our app gives you weather alerts & keeps you updated. Free app download.

What are people saying about the weather?

THE WEATHER REPORT:

Summer is officially here and we saw people out and about enjoying it.

The nice, warm sun was out with some clear weather Saturday and Sunday. We had some rain Memorial Day as we honored those who served.

The Farmer's Market in Presque Isle was open this past weekend selling the fresh food we all love. Vendors and shoppers got out and spent time in the mild temps both Saturday and Sunday.

This week looks like scattered rain and thunderstorms Tuesday with conditions clearing on Wednesday. Thursday and Friday have showers possible with the weekend also looking like some rain.

The water cooler talk is about the changes related to vaccinations and getting out and about more as restrictions in Maine have been loosened. This comes at a good time when we all want to go outside and have friends over for a barbeque, games and just plain fun.

It’s also a time to get the chores done. How many times a week do you mow the lawn? Don’t forget about weed whacking. Does your landlord have you do it or is someone hired to take care of it. Let us know in the Facebook comments. Be mindful of ticks and hornets nests when you are doing the job. Wear clothes to protect yourself from ticks and get a good hornet spray to get rid of the nests.

You’ll see on our Facebook, we have info on events happening this year. Some things are dialed down a little as we adjust from the extreme parts of the pandemic. Other things are opening up and allowing for more people to get back to normal this summer.

Get our free mobile app

Stream the station online for the weather. Use the app & listen on the radio.