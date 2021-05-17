Weather Forecast: Aroostook County, Maine

Local Weather Forecast for Presque Isle and surrounding area with the hourly forecast, and a detailed look at the weather from the U.S. National Weather Service in Caribou, Maine.

A quick look at the local forecast

TOWNSQUARE MEDIA WEATHER:

Monday ~ Mostly sunny then increasing clouds late in the day bringing scattered showers and thunderstorms.. Highs near 72/22 Celsius

~ Mostly sunny then increasing clouds late in the day bringing scattered showers and thunderstorms.. Highs near 72/22 Celsius Monday Night ~ Scattered showers and thunderstorms ending this evening. Mostly cloudy, lows around 47/8C.

~ Scattered showers and thunderstorms ending this evening. Mostly cloudy, lows around 47/8C. Tuesday ~ Mostly cloudy with showers likely. with a high near 67/19C.

~ Mostly cloudy with showers likely. with a high near 67/19C. Tuesday Night ~ A chance of showers in the evening. then partly cloudy; with a low around 45.

~ A chance of showers in the evening. then partly cloudy; with a low around 45. Wednesday ~ Mostly sunny, Highs in the upper 60s

What's the 7-day forecast in Aroostook County?

U.S. NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE:

Monday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 4pm. Some of the storms could produce small hail and gusty winds. Patchy fog before 9am. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 71. Calm wind becoming south around 6 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Monday Night: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Patchy fog before 4am, then patchy fog after 5am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 48. Light and variable wind becoming south around 6 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms before 8am, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between 8am and 2pm, then a chance of showers after 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 67. Southwest wind 7 to 11 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tuesday Night: A chance of showers, mainly before 7pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 44. Northwest wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 68. Northwest wind 6 to 9 mph.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 44. North wind 5 to 7 mph becoming southeast after midnight.

Thursday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 77. Southeast wind 6 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday Night: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 7pm, then a slight chance of showers after 2am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 49. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday: A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 77. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Friday Night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Saturday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 75. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Saturday Night: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 75. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

What are people saying about the weather?

THE WEATHER REPORT:

"The Weather Report" is the conversation we have about how the forecast affects our daily lives in Aroostook County, Maine.

We were supposed to get rain and thunderstorms over the weekend, and we saw a little bit of it on Sunday late in the afternoon.

Some areas got hit a little more than others, but it was mostly a passing storm. What did you get in your town? In Presque Isle, the thunder and lighting were close - very close - at first and then moved on. You could hear the rumbling and see the flashes but it was moving kind of fast and did not stay around long. No power outages is a good thing.

The bright side is the sun and warmer weather is in store later in the week. Look for Wednesday to be nice. The down side is the rain is forecasted to come back for the weekend.

Look for highs this week in the mid to upper 60’s and low to mid 70’s. You heard that right, May is bringing some showers, but also bumping up the temperature.

With the temps jumping and the sun out, it was lawn mowing time for many of us. How many times a week do you mow your lawn? We see people in the County mowing their lawn at least twice a week. If you have a big piece of land, maybe it’s more like once a week.

It’s also time to be on hornet patrol because they are busy setting up shop and building their nests all around your house and property. A $2 can of spray shoots almost 30 feet and takes them out on contact. It’s good to have 3 or 4 cans in storage - you’ll need that many to stay ahead of it.

if there is other maintenance you need to do, do it on a regular basis. Take advantage of the nice breaks and enjoy the build up to Memorial Day weekend.

