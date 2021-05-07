Weather Forecast: Aroostook County, Maine

Local Weather Forecast for Presque Isle and surrounding area with the hourly forecast, and a detailed look at the weather from the U.S. National Weather Service in Caribou, Maine.

Nice weather on Mother's Day

It looks like the weekend has some nice weather in store for northern Maine. As we head into Friday, it starts out cloudy and then the sun comes out. No rain throughout the day.

There will be some clouds to start Mother’s Day weekend, but the rain should stay away Saturday and Sunday.

With the nice weather comes a free fishing weekend in Maine. There are so many great fishing spots in the County - Mom’s will love a little time with family on the water.

After a long haul during the pandemic, some outdoor time is much needed for overall health - and just getting more and more back to normal.

Next week looks like some rain Monday through Wednesday. It doesn’t sound like a lot of precipitation, but a chance of showers each day right on through Hump Day.

Looking ahead to the extended forecast, sun and warmer temps are back Thursday.

Changing out of the winter gear has already happened in Aroostook County - and we love our cold weather gear. You already see people out in shorts and short sleeves taking it all in. People are out jogging and walking and getting more and more exercise. Your local parks like Riverside in Presque Isle are fun places to go and bask in the warmth. There's the playground for kids to enjoy and places for parents to relax.

Have a great weekend and don’t think about the rain coming next week.

A quick look at the forecast

TOWNSQUARE MEDIA WEATHER:

Friday ~ A mix of sun and clouds. Highs around 56/14C

~ A mix of sun and clouds. Highs around 56/14C Friday Night ~ Mostly clear. Areas of frost.Lows near 30/-1C

~ Mostly clear. Areas of frost.Lows near 30/-1C Saturday ~ Sunshine in the morning, then increasing clouds. Highs around 55/13C

~ Sunshine in the morning, then increasing clouds. Highs around 55/13C Saturday Night ~ Mostly cloudy. Lows near 38/+3

~ Mostly cloudy. Lows near 38/+3 Sunday ~ Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

What does the 7-day forecast look like?

U.S. NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE:

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 55. Northwest wind 6 to 10 mph.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 32. Calm wind.

Saturday: Increasing clouds, with a high near 56. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35. Northeast wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 57. North wind 7 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36. Calm wind.

Monday: A chance of showers, mainly after 10am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 58. South wind 3 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Monday Night: Showers likely, mainly before 9pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Tuesday: Showers likely, mainly after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 54. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Tuesday Night: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 55. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Wednesday Night: A slight chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 35. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 64.

