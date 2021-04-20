Weather Forecast: Aroostook County, Maine

Local Weather Forecast for Presque Isle and surrounding area with the hourly forecast, and a detailed look at the weather from the U.S. National Weather Service in Caribou, Maine.



TOWNSQUARE MEDIA WEATHER:

Tuesday ~ Mostly sunny this morning, then increasing clouds with showers and isolated thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs around 62/-17 Celsius. Winds picking up

Tuesday Night ~ Scattered showers and breezy this evening. Then partly cloudy overnight. Lows near 34/+1. Diminishing winds.

Wednesday ~ Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain in the morning, then rain likely. Much cooler with daytime highs only around 42/5C.

Wednesday Night ~ Rain. Lows in the mid 30s/+2.

Thursday ~ Brisk and cold with periods of rain and snow. Highs around 40/+4



U.S. NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE:

Tuesday: Scattered showers, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 3pm. High near 63. Light south wind increasing to 9 to 14 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tuesday Night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 8pm, then isolated showers between 8pm and 9pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 35. Southwest wind around 8 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Wednesday: A chance of rain and snow before 10am, then rain. High near 41. Southwest wind 8 to 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 80%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

Wednesday Night: Rain. Low around 36. Southeast wind 6 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Thursday: Rain before 4pm, then rain and snow. High near 43. West wind 10 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Thursday Night: Snow. Low around 28. Breezy, with a west wind 18 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Friday: A chance of snow showers before 11am, then a chance of rain and snow showers between 11am and noon, then a chance of rain showers after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 45. Breezy, with a west wind 18 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33.

Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 54.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 32.

Sunday: A chance of rain. Partly sunny, with a high near 58. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday Night: A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Monday: A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 52. Chance of precipitation is 30%.



THE WEATHER REPORT:

The little snow we got recently is gone again and the grass is turning green. The snow was actually gone not too long after it hit the ground a few days ago. Temps stayed pretty steady - and we’re getting back on the spring cycle of nicer weather.

In central and southern Maine, there was more precipitation that led to slippery roads last week. The Maine State Police reported three hydroplaning accidents in one hour. One 15 passenger van spun out, hit a guardrail, ruptured the fuel tank and burst into flames. There were no passengers at the time and the driver escaped without injury.

The golf courses are opening and that’s big news for golfers and people who want to try their hand at the game. Spring high school sports are getting going in the County and athletes and parents are psyched about that.

The sunny weather - sometimes sunny weather - is giving us all a chance to get out after a long winter. After a long run with the pandemic, everyone is excited about getting outdoors and breathing some fresh air.

What are some of the topics related to the weather you, your family and coworkers are talking about? Getting your spring and summer clothes out? How you can’t wait for the occasional snow showers to not be occasional anymore - no more snow? Let us know. The weather drives so many things we do and it’s part of so many conversations even if it’s not just about the forecast.



