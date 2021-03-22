Weather Forecast: Aroostook County, Maine

Local Weather Forecast for Presque Isle and surrounding area with the hourly forecast, and a detailed look at the weather from the U.S. National Weather Service in Caribou, Maine.

TOWNSQUARE MEDIA WEATHER:

Tuesday ~ Sunny with highs around 62/17 Celsius

Tuesday Night ~ Partly cloudy, Overnight lows near the freezing mark.

Wednesday ~ Increasing clouds. Highs around 54/12C.

Wednesday Night ~ Mostly cloudy. Lows near 39.

Thursday ~ A chance of showers in the morning. Otherwise mostly cloudy, Highs around 54/12C.

Thursday Night ~ Mostly cloudy, Lows 35 to 40/ about +3

Friday ~ Rain. Highs around 45/7C

U.S. NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE:

Hazardous Weather Outlook

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 65. Calm wind becoming south 5 to 8 mph in the morning.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 28. Calm wind.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 55. Calm wind becoming south 5 to 9 mph in the morning.

Wednesday Night: A chance of showers, mainly after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38. South wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday: A chance of showers, mainly before 10am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 55. South wind 9 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 39. Southwest wind 6 to 8 mph.

Friday: Rain, mainly after 11am. High near 47. West wind 8 to 10 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Friday Night: Rain, snow, and sleet before midnight, then snow and sleet likely between midnight and 1am, then snow likely after 1am. Low around 26. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Saturday: A chance of snow showers before noon, then a chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 36. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 20.

Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 40.

Sunday Night: A chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Monday: A chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 39. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Weather Report:

The “Weather Report” is a conversation about what we do in nice weather beyond the forecast.

Definitely, officially Spring - and you can feel it in the air. Not just the warm air, but in the vibe everywhere you go. Short sleeves, snow melting very fast, mud and the later hours in the evening.

It took at least a week to adjust to the time change, but springing forward is way better then falling back. Now that we are seeing the sun stay up much later, it makes us think of summer and nicier weather on the way.

There’s a point where you go from wearing your winter jacket to wearing a sweatshirt, to wearing short sleeves. We’re almost there. Some people jump the gun and some have been wearing shorts all winter.

As the vaccinations continue, we can see the BBQs and fun under the sun - we didn’t have it last year and we’re ready.

As we know in northern Maine, it’s never over ‘til it’s over - the cold weather that is. We’ll plan for a couple days here and there where it will be chilly, and then there’s no looking back. The best months of the year are here before it gets too hot.

Enjoy the season’s change and get ready for a far different summer than we had during the lockdown.