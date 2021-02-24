Weather Forecast: Aroostook County, Maine

Local Weather Forecast for Presque Isle and surrounding area with the hourly forecast, and a detailed look at the weather from the U.S. National Weather Service in Caribou, Maine.

TOWNSQUARE MEDIA WEATHER:

Wednesday ~ Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow late in the day. Highs around 37/+3

Wednesday Night ~ Snow. 2 to 4 inches possible. Lows near 19/-7C.

Thursday ~ Snow ending in the morning, then a mix of sun and clouds in the afternoon. Blustery with areas of blowing snow. Highs around 25/-4C.

Thursday Night ~ Mostly clear & cold. Lows zero to 5 below/-20C.

Friday ~ Sunny & brisk. Highs around 20/-7C.

U.S. NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE:

Hazardous Weather Outlook

Wednesday: A chance of snow after 5pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 38. Southwest wind 6 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday Night: Snow, mainly before 4am, then snow showers likely after 4am. Low around 19. Light and variable wind becoming north 6 to 11 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches possible.

Thursday: A chance of snow showers, mainly before 1pm. Patchy blowing snow. Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 25. Blustery, with a northwest wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around -3. Wind chill values as low as -15. Northwest wind 7 to 11 mph.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 21. Northwest wind 7 to 11 mph.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 5. South wind 3 to 5 mph.

Saturday: A chance of snow, mainly after 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 35. South wind 6 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Saturday Night: Snow likely, mainly between 8pm and midnight, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Cloudy, with a low around 28. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Sunday: A slight chance of snow showers before 8am, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers after 5pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 41. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday Night: A chance of snow showers, mainly after 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 20. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Monday: A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 36. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Monday Night: A slight chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 7. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday: A slight chance of snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 21. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

The interactive radar has more regional weather. Our app gives you weather alerts & keeps you updated. Free app download.

Get our free mobile app

We have more northern Maine weather info from the U.S. National Weather Service in Caribou.

Stream the station online for the weather. Use the app & listen on the radio.

WEATHER REPORT:

‘The Weather Report’ is a look at the forecast in our daily lives.

There are a lot of different perspectives on the conditions - if you play winter sports or if you can’t wait for spring to play sports.

The warmer temps and some rain will really deplete the pact trails for snowmobilers and skiers. Overall the winter has been mild while providing some decent time frames for riding and getting out in the snow.

Other things we’re all talking about is wearing short sleeves - a little far away, but we can dream. Also wearing normal shoes and not having to pull on boots, a hat and gloves everyday.

The pandemic has made things more difficult. We’re all trying to stay healthy and keep our families healthy. Avoiding the flu is also a priority. You probably find yourself washing your hands and sanitizing a lot. Keep doing it. It’s a big part of staying healthy this year.

Keep your guard up when crossing icy parking lots and so forth. The melt and freeze we’ll see through March will leave some surprisingly slick areas.

Check out the forecast and ask Alexa to play our stations to get updates.