Weather Forecast: Aroostook County, Maine

Local Weather Forecast for Presque Isle and surrounding area with the hourly forecast, and a detailed look at the weather from the U.S. National Weather Service in Caribou, Maine.

FORECAST

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 16. Calm wind becoming south around 6 mph in the afternoon.

Sunday Night: A chance of snow, mainly after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 5. South wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Monday: Snow, mainly before 4pm. High near 32. Southwest wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Monday Night: A chance of snow, mainly before 10pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 15. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 32.

Tuesday Night: A chance of snow, mainly after 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 19. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday: A slight chance of snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 28. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday Night: A slight chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 7. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday: A chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 23. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

