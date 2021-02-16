Weather Forecast: Aroostook County, Maine

Local Weather Forecast for Presque Isle and surrounding area with the hourly forecast, and a detailed look at the weather from the U.S. National Weather Service in Caribou, Maine.

TOWNSQUARE MEDIA WEATHER:

Just the third major storm to hit Aroostook County and western New Brunswick this winter is predicted to dump 8 to 12 inches of snow before it winds down late tonight. Forecasters say the heaviest snow will fall at a rate of 1 to 2 inches per hour. Areas of southern Aroostook and Carleton Counties will likely get sleet and freezing rain mixed with the snow. Schools across the region are closed today. The University of Maine at Presque Isle and the Houlton Higher Education Center are closed. All ACAP offices will be closed today. All State and County Offices are closed today. All Aroostook County Courts are closed. Autism Intervention Services in Woodstock and Fredericton will be closed. Presque isle Municipal Offices will delay opening until 10AM. For more storm closings and cancellations, checkout our website or Facebook Page.

A winter storm warning is in effect until around 11:00 PM Tuesday.

Tuesday ~ Snow throughout the day, heavy at times. Snow will mix with sleet and freezing rain in southern Aroostook & Carleton Counties. Gusty winds. Highs around 20/-7 Celsius.

Tuesday Night ~ Snow tapering to snow showers. Storm totals ranging from 8 to 12 inches. Lows near 14/-10C.

Wednesday ~ A slight chance of flurries in the morning, then partly sunny and breezy. Highs around 23/-5C.

Wednesday Night ~ Clear and cold. Lows zero to 10 below/-22C

Thursday ~ Mostly sunny. Highs around 20.

U.S. NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE:

Hazardous Weather Outlook

Winter Storm Warning until February 16, 11:00 PM EST

Tuesday: Snow. High near 21. Light east wind increasing to 6 to 11 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 100%. Total daytime snow accumulation of 5 to 9 inches possible.

Tuesday Night: Snow, mainly before 2am. Low around 15. Northeast wind 6 to 9 mph becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches possible.

Wednesday: A slight chance of snow before 7am, then a slight chance of snow showers between 7am and 8am. Partly sunny, with a high near 23. Northwest wind 9 to 14 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around -6. Wind chill values as low as -15. West wind 6 to 9 mph.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 21. West wind 6 to 9 mph.

Thursday Night: A chance of snow, mainly after 5am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 1. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday: Snow likely, mainly after 9am. Cloudy, with a high near 19. Light east wind becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Friday Night: A chance of snow showers, mainly before 2am. Cloudy, with a low around 11. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Saturday: A slight chance of snow showers before 9am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 23. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 5.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 24.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 5.

Monday: A slight chance of snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 30. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

WEATHER REPORT:

The 'Weather Report' is a conversation about the weather other than the forecast. It's how we get through the winter.

Just as we were talking about how nice the weather’s been, we get a big storm.

We expect it here in the County and New Brunswick - but it will be nice when all the nice weather talk really means nice weather.

If you do winter sport, then you are psyched - as long as the snow is right for you. This will be good for snowmobiling and building the snow pact on the trails. Is it good for skiing? Depends on what you like.

The things we all have to do is get our vehicles out of the driveway and down the road. That means clearing off some heavy snow this time. When you’re doing it, remember how you feel the day after - sore muscles and maybe even a slight pull here and there. Pace yourself and get some help if possible.

If you have a garage, you are way ahead of the game. Chances are you won’t even have to defrost much or at all to get off to work or school or to wherever stays open.

This doesn’t change the longer days we’ve been talking about in the ‘Weather Report’. Think of every storm as one last one before the warmer temps and sunnier days come. We’re all looking forward to that. March 14th we spring ahead.